BG Staffing (NYSEAMERICAN:BGSF) Trading Up 16.4%

BG Staffing Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BGSF) was up 16.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $13.24 and last traded at $12.65, approximately 103,259 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 26% from the average daily volume of 81,874 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.87.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BGSF. Zacks Investment Research lowered BG Staffing from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. TheStreet lowered BG Staffing from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.75.

BG Staffing (NYSEAMERICAN:BGSF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The business services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $72.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.58 million.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BG Staffing in the fourth quarter valued at $140,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of BG Staffing by 103.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 5,040 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of BG Staffing in the first quarter valued at $220,000. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC grew its position in BG Staffing by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 11,534 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in BG Staffing during the fourth quarter worth about $272,000.

About BG Staffing (NYSEAMERICAN:BGSF)

BG Staffing, Inc provides temporary staffing services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Real Estate, Professional, and Light Industrial. The Real Estate segment offers office and maintenance personnel to the various apartment communities and commercial buildings. The Professional segment provides skilled IT professionals with expertise in SAP, Workday, Olik View, Hyperion, Oracle, project management, and other IT staffing skills, as well as finance, accounting, legal, and related support personnel.

