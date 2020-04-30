Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Purchased by Exchange Capital Management Inc.

Exchange Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 14.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,599 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,589 shares during the period. Biogen comprises about 1.3% of Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $3,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BIIB. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its position in Biogen by 318.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 134 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. purchased a new stake in Biogen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biogen in the fourth quarter worth $95,000. Brooktree Capital Management acquired a new stake in Biogen during the fourth quarter valued at $290,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Biogen by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 86.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Biogen alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. BidaskClub cut Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $317.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $319.50.

In related news, Director Stephen A. Sherwin sold 2,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.22, for a total transaction of $718,565.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,876,148.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BIIB traded down $0.51 on Wednesday, hitting $304.71. 2,095,982 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,089,725. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $305.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $297.29. Biogen Inc has a 52 week low of $215.77 and a 52 week high of $374.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $49.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.71.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $9.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.73 by $1.41. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 49.22% and a net margin of 40.76%. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.98 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Biogen Inc will post 32.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

See Also: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.