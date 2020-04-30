Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) to Issue $0.39 Quarterly Dividend

Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 23rd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be given a dividend of 0.39 per share by the asset manager on Monday, May 11th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 1st.

Blackstone Group has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 12.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. Blackstone Group has a payout ratio of 71.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Blackstone Group to earn $2.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.3%.

Shares of NYSE BX traded down $0.85 during trading on Thursday, reaching $53.27. 986,173 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,508,079. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.21. Blackstone Group has a twelve month low of $33.00 and a twelve month high of $64.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $36.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 1.50.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.04). Blackstone Group had a net margin of 27.93% and a return on equity of 13.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Blackstone Group will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc bought 156,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.85 per share, with a total value of $3,425,905.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.61, for a total value of $1,590,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 135,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,618,455.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 1,665,085 shares of company stock worth $41,383,583. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BX. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Blackstone Group from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Blackstone Group from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. TheStreet cut shares of Blackstone Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone Group in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Blackstone Group from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.45.

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

