Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) to Issue $0.39 Quarterly Dividend

Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 23rd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be given a dividend of 0.39 per share by the asset manager on Monday, May 11th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 1st.
Blackstone Group has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 12.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. Blackstone Group has a payout ratio of 71.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Blackstone Group to earn $2.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.3%.
Shares of NYSE BX traded down $0.85 during trading on Thursday, reaching $53.27. 986,173 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,508,079. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.21. Blackstone Group has a twelve month low of $33.00 and a twelve month high of $64.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $36.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 1.50.
In related news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc bought 156,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.85 per share, with a total value of $3,425,905.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.61, for a total value of $1,590,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 135,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,618,455.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 1,665,085 shares of company stock worth $41,383,583. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on BX. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Blackstone Group from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Blackstone Group from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. TheStreet cut shares of Blackstone Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone Group in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Blackstone Group from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.45.
Blackstone Group Company Profile
The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.
