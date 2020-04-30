Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) Given New $75.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) had its target price cut by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $89.00 to $75.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 24.73% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on BPMC. Cowen assumed coverage on Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Monday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. ValuEngine raised Blueprint Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $108.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised Blueprint Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.38.

Shares of BPMC stock traded up $1.50 on Wednesday, reaching $60.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,601,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 887,922. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of -8.42 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 4.85, a current ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Blueprint Medicines has a one year low of $43.29 and a one year high of $102.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $61.17 and its 200 day moving average is $69.50.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.71) by $0.36. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 72.52% and a negative net margin of 522.75%. The company had revenue of $51.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.83) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4888.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Blueprint Medicines will post -8.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Marion Dorsch sold 1,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.49, for a total transaction of $63,722.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $853,749.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Albers sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.10, for a total transaction of $1,042,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,368,711.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,379,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $591,147,000 after purchasing an additional 23,267 shares in the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 1,968,038 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $157,660,000 after purchasing an additional 549,334 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,872,722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $150,024,000 after purchasing an additional 41,536 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,124,473 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,082,000 after purchasing an additional 61,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the 4th quarter worth $79,919,000. Institutional investors own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in various cancers and a rare genetic disease. Its lead drug candidates include avapritinib, which completed Phase I clinical trials that targets PDGFRA Exon 18 mutant GIST and KIT-driven GIST; and BLU-554, which is in Phase I clinical trials an orally available, potent, and irreversible inhibitor of the kinase FGFR4 that is activated in a defined subset of patients with hepatocellular carcinoma.

