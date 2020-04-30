BNP PARIBAS/S (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

BNP PARIBAS/S (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BNP PARIBAS is a European leader in global banking and financial services and is one of the four strongest banks in the world according to Standard & Poor’s. The group holds key positions in three major segments: Corporate and Investment Banking, Asset Management & Services and Retail Banking. Present throughout Europe in all of its business lines, the bank’s two domestic markets in retail banking are France and Italy. In the United States, BNP Paribas employs 15,000 people including 2,500 employees in its Corporate and Investment Banking as well as Asset Management and Services businesses which are headquartered in New York. It is also present in other financial hubs throughout the United States including Chicago, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Dallas, Houston, Miami and Boston. BNP Paribas also operates a retail banking business through its subsidiary Bank of the West with over 700 branches in the Western US. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank downgraded BNP PARIBAS/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of BNP PARIBAS/S from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, BNP PARIBAS/S currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

Shares of BNPQY traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.50. 370,038 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 480,767. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.51 billion, a PE ratio of 4.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. BNP PARIBAS/S has a 1-year low of $13.18 and a 1-year high of $30.13.

BNP PARIBAS/S (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter. BNP PARIBAS/S had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 7.38%. The firm had revenue of $12.55 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BNP PARIBAS/S will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BNP PARIBAS/S Company Profile

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

