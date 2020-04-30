Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) Stock Position Raised by Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV

Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV lifted its stake in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 87.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,568 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the quarter. Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV’s holdings in Boeing were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter worth $9,702,310,000. Newport Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 30,713,384 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $10,005,192,000 after purchasing an additional 222,115 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 26,557,559 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $8,651,391,000 after purchasing an additional 3,799,008 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,302,874 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $8,568,424,000 after purchasing an additional 181,667 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,179,440 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,333,912,000 after purchasing an additional 187,514 shares during the period. 67.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BA shares. Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $130.00 target price on Boeing and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Boeing from $322.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $247.41.

NYSE BA traded up $7.70 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $139.00. 60,292,488 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,258,686. The company has a market cap of $72.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.83 and a beta of 1.76. Boeing Co has a 1-year low of $89.00 and a 1-year high of $391.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $143.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $288.63.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.70) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.78) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $16.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.90 billion. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 70.76% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. Boeing’s revenue was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.16 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Boeing Co will post -3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

