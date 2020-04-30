Boeing (NYSE:BA) Announces Earnings Results

Boeing (NYSE:BA) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The aircraft producer reported ($1.70) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.78) by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $16.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.90 billion. Boeing had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a negative return on equity of 70.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.16 earnings per share.

NYSE BA traded up $7.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $139.00. 60,292,488 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,258,686. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $288.63. Boeing has a 1-year low of $89.00 and a 1-year high of $391.00. The firm has a market cap of $72.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.83 and a beta of 1.76.

BA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Norddeutsche Landesbank raised shares of Boeing to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Cfra downgraded Boeing to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Vertical Group downgraded Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Boeing from $322.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Boeing from $284.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boeing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $247.41.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

