BOOM Achieves Market Cap of $1.09 Million (BOOM)

BOOM (CURRENCY:BOOM) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 29th. Over the last seven days, BOOM has traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar. One BOOM token can now be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX and BitMart. BOOM has a market cap of $1.09 million and $28,236.00 worth of BOOM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002576 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011306 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $223.49 or 0.02526291 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.85 or 0.00201806 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00061761 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000826 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00044237 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000186 BTC.

BOOM Profile

BOOM's total supply is 972,223,830 tokens and its circulating supply is 783,193,097 tokens. BOOM's official message board is medium.com/@theboomtoken . BOOM's official website is www.boomtoken.io .

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling BOOM

BOOM can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX and BitMart. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOOM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOOM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BOOM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

