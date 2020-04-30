Borr Drilling (NASDAQ:BORR) Shares Gap Down to $0.68

Shares of Borr Drilling Limited (NASDAQ:BORR) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.69, but opened at $0.68. Borr Drilling shares last traded at $0.71, with a volume of 153,891 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. DNB Markets downgraded Borr Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. BTIG Research downgraded Borr Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. SEB Equities cut Borr Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Borr Drilling in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.00.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.86.

Borr Drilling (NASDAQ:BORR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $92.90 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Borr Drilling in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Borr Drilling in the fourth quarter valued at $279,000. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Borr Drilling by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 46,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 11,255 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Borr Drilling by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 150,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 11,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Borr Drilling during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,196,000.

About Borr Drilling (NASDAQ:BORR)

Borr Drilling Limited operates as an offshore drilling contractor to the oil and gas industry worldwide. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 27 jack-up drilling rigs. It provides drilling services to the oil and gas exploration and production industry. The company was formerly known as Magni Drilling Limited.

