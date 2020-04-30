BPOST SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:BPOSY) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

BPOST SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:BPOSY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “bpost SA engages in the management and provision of postal services. It operates its business through the Mail and Retail Solutions and Parcels and International segments. The Mail and Retail Solutions segment provides post offices, post points and electronic shop to business and residential customers. The Parcels and International segment handles, delivers, and manages mail, parcel, and e-commerce logistics. bpost SA is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BPOSY. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of BPOST SA/ADR in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BPOST SA/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded BPOST SA/ADR from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded BPOST SA/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. BPOST SA/ADR currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.50.

BPOSY remained flat at $$6.67 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.27. BPOST SA/ADR has a one year low of $5.49 and a one year high of $12.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

BPOST SA/ADR Company Profile

bpost SA/NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides mail and parcel services in Belgium and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Mail & Retail Solutions, and Parcels & Logistics. Its mail and parcels services include collection, transport, sorting, and distribution of addressed and non-addressed mail, printed documents, newspapers, and parcels, as well as e-commerce logistics, express delivery, proximity and convenience, document management, and related services.

