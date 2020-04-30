Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ($0.05)-($0.01) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $44.5-46.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $48.67 million.Brightcove also updated its Q2 2020

After-Hours guidance to -0.05–0.01 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BCOV. B. Riley reduced their target price on Brightcove from $13.50 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Dougherty & Co reiterated a buy rating on shares of Brightcove in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. TheStreet cut Brightcove from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Brightcove from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.33.

Shares of BCOV stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.83. 316,418 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 204,026. The stock has a market cap of $350.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.22 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.59. Brightcove has a fifty-two week low of $5.44 and a fifty-two week high of $12.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.06. Brightcove had a negative net margin of 11.87% and a negative return on equity of 8.98%. The company had revenue of $46.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Brightcove news, CEO Jeff Ray purchased 10,000 shares of Brightcove stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.71 per share, with a total value of $77,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 95,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $732,450. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas E. Wheeler acquired 6,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.62 per share, with a total value of $48,768.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,629 shares in the company, valued at $157,192.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Brightcove

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. It offers Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also provides Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding service for file support, quality and control, speed and reliability, platform and security, and account and integration; SSAI, a cloud-based ad insertion and video stitching service; and Player, a cloud-based service for creating and managing video player experiences.

