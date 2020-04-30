Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by SlateStone Wealth LLC

SlateStone Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 18.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,609 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,249 shares during the quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Anderson Fisher LLC lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 24,792 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $220,000. Benin Management CORP lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. Benin Management CORP now owns 11,868 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 168,235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,799,000 after purchasing an additional 13,916 shares in the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP John E. Elicker sold 15,805 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total value of $964,263.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,579,212.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BMY stock traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.63. 11,032,027 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,948,465. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a twelve month low of $42.48 and a twelve month high of $68.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.74.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.34. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 31.85% and a net margin of 13.15%. The company had revenue of $7.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is 38.38%.

BMY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. ValuEngine downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.58.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

