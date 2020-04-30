Broadwind Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) Short Interest Update

Broadwind Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a drop of 58.4% from the March 31st total of 8,900 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 42,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:BWEN traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.61. The company had a trading volume of 562,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,578. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.13 million, a P/E ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 1.42. Broadwind Energy has a one year low of $1.12 and a one year high of $2.59.

Get Broadwind Energy alerts:

Broadwind Energy (NASDAQ:BWEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $49.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.40 million. Broadwind Energy had a negative net margin of 2.54% and a negative return on equity of 8.99%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Broadwind Energy will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BWEN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Broadwind Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Broadwind Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BWEN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadwind Energy by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 502,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 90,347 shares during the period. Grace & White Inc. NY lifted its holdings in Broadwind Energy by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 1,777,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,951,000 after purchasing an additional 19,004 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Broadwind Energy by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 422,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 14,941 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Broadwind Energy by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 26,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the period. 42.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Broadwind Energy

Broadwind Energy, Inc provides products to the energy, mining, and infrastructure sector customers primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Towers and Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Process Systems. The Towers and Heavy Fabrications segment manufactures towers that are designed for various megawatt wind turbines primarily serving wind turbine manufacturers; and fabrications of heavy weldments for mining and other industrial customers.

See Also: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Broadwind Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadwind Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.