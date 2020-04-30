Broadwind Energy (NASDAQ:BWEN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Broadwind Energy (NASDAQ:BWEN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Broadwind Energy is a precision manufacturer of structures, equipment & components for clean tech and other specialized applications. Their most significant presence is within the U.S. wind energy industry, although they have diversified into other industrial markets in order to improve their capacity utilization and reduce their exposure to uncertainty related to favorable governmental policies currently supporting the U.S. wind energy industry. Within the U.S. wind energy industry, they provide products primarily to wind turbine manufacturers. Outside of the wind energy market, they provide precision gearing and specialty weldments to a broad range of industrial customers for oil and gas, mining, steel and other industrial applications. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised Broadwind Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th.

Shares of BWEN stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $1.61. The company had a trading volume of 562,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,578. The firm has a market cap of $23.13 million, a P/E ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Broadwind Energy has a twelve month low of $1.12 and a twelve month high of $2.59.

Broadwind Energy (NASDAQ:BWEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). The business had revenue of $49.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.40 million. Broadwind Energy had a negative return on equity of 8.99% and a negative net margin of 2.54%. Equities research analysts expect that Broadwind Energy will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Broadwind Energy by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 26,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Broadwind Energy by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 422,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 14,941 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Broadwind Energy by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 502,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 90,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grace & White Inc. NY grew its position in shares of Broadwind Energy by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 1,777,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,951,000 after purchasing an additional 19,004 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.31% of the company’s stock.

Broadwind Energy Company Profile

Broadwind Energy, Inc provides products to the energy, mining, and infrastructure sector customers primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Towers and Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Process Systems. The Towers and Heavy Fabrications segment manufactures towers that are designed for various megawatt wind turbines primarily serving wind turbine manufacturers; and fabrications of heavy weldments for mining and other industrial customers.

