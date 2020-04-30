Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BROOKFIELD INFRASTRUCTURE PARTNERS L.P. was established by Brookfield Asset Management as its primary vehicle to own and operate certain infrastructure assets on a global basis. Brookfield Infrastructure operates high quality, long-life assets that generate stable cash flows, require relatively minimal maintenance capital expenditures and, by virtue of barriers to entry and other characteristics, tend to appreciate in value over time. Its current business consists of the ownership and operation of premier electricity transmission systems and timberlands in North and South America, and it seeks acquisition opportunities in other infrastructure sectors with similar attributes. “

Several other research firms have also commented on BIP. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Sunday. ValuEngine raised shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. TD Securities raised shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.73.

Shares of BIP traded up $1.81 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $40.33. 581,375 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 574,491. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.27. The company has a market capitalization of $11.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 576.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a 12 month low of $25.77 and a 12 month high of $56.31.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.91). The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 1.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,002,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI purchased a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $358,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 5.6% during the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 9,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 8.8% during the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. 47.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses. The Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 2,200 km of electricity transmission lines in North and South America; and approximately 6.6 million electricity and natural gas connections and 1.1 million smart meters, as well as operates metallurgical coal export terminals.

