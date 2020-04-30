Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) Shares Sold by HGK Asset Management Inc.

HGK Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) by 13.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,951 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,405 shares during the quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Brookline Bancorp were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BRKL. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 73.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 148,005 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,131,000 after buying an additional 62,666 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 21,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 69,652 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 106.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,939 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 14,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,343 shares of the bank’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 3,545 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.46% of the company’s stock.

BRKL traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.90. 379,166 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 324,550. The stock has a market capitalization of $889.41 million, a PE ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.05. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.62 and a 1 year high of $16.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.54.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28. The company had revenue of $71.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.56 million. Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 23.24%. Sell-side analysts expect that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Charles H. Peck sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $56,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BRKL has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Brookline Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.67.

Brookline Bancorp Company Profile

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Brookline Bank, Bank Rhode Island, First Ipswich Bank, and Brookline Securities Corp that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include non-interest-bearing demand checking accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as commercial, municipal, and retail deposits.

