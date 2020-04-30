Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) Shares Up 9.7%

Brooks Automation, Inc (NASDAQ:BRKS)’s stock price shot up 9.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $42.50 and last traded at $41.58, 1,072,117 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 87% from the average session volume of 573,745 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.89.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BRKS. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Brooks Automation from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Brooks Automation in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Brooks Automation from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Brooks Automation in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Brooks Automation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.60.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.09 and a 200 day moving average of $38.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.23. The company had revenue of $210.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.24 million. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 53.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Brooks Automation, Inc will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Lindon G. Robertson sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total value of $1,032,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 139,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,772,631.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lindon G. Robertson sold 58,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.49, for a total value of $2,410,071.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 139,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,800,592.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 83,588 shares of company stock valued at $3,463,821. 2.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BRKS. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 226.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,397,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,999,000 after acquiring an additional 969,851 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 9.3% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 37,563 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after buying an additional 3,206 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,046,699 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,789,000 after buying an additional 9,916 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 4.5% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 113,971 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,217,000 after buying an additional 4,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 475.5% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. 96.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brooks Automation Company Profile (NASDAQ:BRKS)

Brooks Automation, Inc provides automation and cryogenic solutions for various markets. The company operates in two segments, Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Science Systems. The Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group segment offers mission-critical wafer automation and contamination controls solutions and services.

