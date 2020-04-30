Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $698.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.11 million. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 12.90%. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS.

NYSE:BRO opened at $36.64 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Brown & Brown has a fifty-two week low of $30.70 and a fifty-two week high of $48.69. The stock has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a PE ratio of 23.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.67.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.29%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BRO. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Brown & Brown currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.43.

In other news, EVP Chris L. Walker sold 4,469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.46, for a total transaction of $216,567.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 17.13% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers commercial packages, group medical, workers' compensation, property risk, and general liability insurance products; and group and individual life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

