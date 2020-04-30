Brunswick Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BRBW) Announces Earnings Results

Brunswick Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BRBW) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The bank reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $2.39 million during the quarter.

Shares of OTCMKTS BRBW traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.63. 1,501 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 300. Brunswick Bancorp has a 52 week low of $7.63 and a 52 week high of $10.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.21.

About Brunswick Bancorp

Brunswick Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Brunswick Bank & Trust that provides various personal and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposits products, such as checking, savings, certificate of deposit, IRA accounts, and time deposits; and offers various loans, including commercial mortgages, small business, construction, and consumer loans, as well as equipment financing loans.

