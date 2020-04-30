Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) Issues Earnings Results

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.03), Bloomberg Earnings reports. Business First Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 20.82%. The company had revenue of $23.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.68 million.

Shares of NASDAQ BFST traded up $0.48 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.49. The company had a trading volume of 86,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,348. Business First Bancshares has a 52 week low of $9.17 and a 52 week high of $26.64. The stock has a market cap of $177.91 million, a PE ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.73.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BFST shares. Raymond James downgraded shares of Business First Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Business First Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Business First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Business First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Business First Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.63.

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Business First Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products and services, including a range of checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture and direct deposit services.

