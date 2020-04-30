Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Business First Bancshares Inc. provides commercial and personal banking services to small to midsize businesses. Its services includes checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, consumer loans, commercial and non-profit checking, commercial interest checking, business sweep investment, essential business checking, business value checking accounts, business loans, cash management and merchant processing and other services. The company operates primarily in Baton Rouge, Brusly, Covington, Denham Springs, Erwinville, Gonzales, Houma, Lafayette, New Orleans, Shreveport, Port Allen, Zachary and Lake Charles, Louisiana as well as Dallas, Texas. Business First Bancshares Inc. is based in Clayton, United States. “

BFST has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine lowered Business First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Stephens upgraded Business First Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. BidaskClub lowered Business First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. DA Davidson upgraded Business First Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $28.50 in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut Business First Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.63.

Shares of Business First Bancshares stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.49. 86,417 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,348. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.69 and a 200 day moving average of $21.73. Business First Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $9.17 and a fifty-two week high of $26.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.91 million, a PE ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.03). Business First Bancshares had a net margin of 20.82% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The firm had revenue of $23.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.68 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Business First Bancshares will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Business First Bancshares by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 72,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after acquiring an additional 25,310 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Business First Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $663,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Business First Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $342,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Business First Bancshares by 5.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 197,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,820,000 after buying an additional 9,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Business First Bancshares by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 161,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,026,000 after buying an additional 5,636 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.65% of the company’s stock.

About Business First Bancshares

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Business First Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products and services, including a range of checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture and direct deposit services.

