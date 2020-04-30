Buzzi Unicem (OTCMKTS:BZZUF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Buzzi Unicem (OTCMKTS:BZZUF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, "Buzzi Unicem S.p.A. produces cement, ready-mix concrete and construction aggregates. Buzzi Unicem S.p.A. is based in Casale Monferrato, Italy."

BZZUF has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup started coverage on Buzzi Unicem in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Buzzi Unicem from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Buzzi Unicem in a report on Wednesday, April 8th.

BZZUF remained flat at $$17.40 during trading on Wednesday. 257 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.35. Buzzi Unicem has a 1 year low of $15.80 and a 1 year high of $20.78.

Buzzi Unicem SpA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, and aggregates. The company has operations in Italy, the United States, Germany, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Ukraine, Russia, Mexico, and Brazil. Buzzi Unicem SpA was founded in 1907 and is based in Casale Monferrato, Italy.

