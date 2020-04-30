Caci International (NYSE:CACI) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

Caci International (NYSE:CACI) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $11.91-12.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $11.97. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.6-5.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.66 billion.Caci International also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 11.91-12.70 EPS.

CACI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen restated a buy rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Caci International in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Caci International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Benchmark began coverage on Caci International in a research note on Friday, January 31st. They set a buy rating and a $315.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Caci International from $310.00 to $280.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Caci International in a report on Friday, March 20th. They set a buy rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $280.67.

NYSE:CACI traded up $6.04 on Wednesday, reaching $255.20. The stock had a trading volume of 147,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,923. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $218.11 and a 200 day moving average of $240.56. The stock has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.29. Caci International has a 12-month low of $156.15 and a 12-month high of $288.59.

Caci International (NYSE:CACI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The information technology services provider reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.30 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Caci International had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 4.92%. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Caci International will post 12.42 EPS for the current year.

In other Caci International news, VP J William Koegel, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.21, for a total transaction of $272,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,191,489.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William S. Wallace sold 163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.87, for a total transaction of $44,803.81. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,809,171.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

About Caci International

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions in the areas of financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

