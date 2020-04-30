Cactus (NYSE:WHD) Stock Price Up 18.2%

Cactus Inc (NYSE:WHD)’s stock price shot up 18.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $18.26 and last traded at $18.17, 572,653 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 1% from the average session volume of 569,649 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.37.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WHD shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cactus from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 28th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Cactus from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Cactus in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Cactus from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cactus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.70.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.55 and a quick ratio of 3.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.08.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. Cactus had a return on equity of 24.20% and a net margin of 13.62%. The company had revenue of $140.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.63 million. Research analysts anticipate that Cactus Inc will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cactus during the 4th quarter worth about $264,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Cactus by 10.6% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cactus by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 629,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,607,000 after buying an additional 38,461 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in shares of Cactus by 386.1% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 114,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,946,000 after purchasing an additional 91,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in shares of Cactus during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,638,000. 64.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cactus (NYSE:WHD)

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees. It also provides field services, such as 24-hour service crews to assist with the installation, maintenance, and safe handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment, as well as repair services for equipment that it sells or rents.

