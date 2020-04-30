Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.27-0.31 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.37. The company issued revenue guidance of $438-443 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $463.07 million.Callaway Golf also updated its Q1 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 0.27-0.31 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen upgraded shares of Callaway Golf from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Imperial Capital assumed coverage on shares of Callaway Golf in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. They set an outperform rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $30.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Callaway Golf from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a buy rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Callaway Golf in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.80.

Get Callaway Golf alerts:

Shares of NYSE ELY opened at $13.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.83. Callaway Golf has a 52-week low of $4.75 and a 52-week high of $22.33.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $312.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.49 million. Callaway Golf had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The business’s revenue was up 72.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.32) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Callaway Golf will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Callaway Golf

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs, golf balls, golf bags, and other golf-related accessories. The company operates through three segments: Golf Clubs; Golf Balls; and Gear, Accessories and Other. The Golf Clubs segment provides golf drivers and fairway woods, hybrids, irons and wedges, putters, packaged sets, and pre-owned golf clubs.

Read More: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Callaway Golf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callaway Golf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.