Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Releases Q1 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) updated its first quarter 2020
Pre-Market earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.27-0.31 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.39. The company issued revenue guidance of $438-443 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $485.89 million.Callaway Golf also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.27-0.31 EPS.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on ELY. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Callaway Golf from $30.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Callaway Golf from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Raymond James dropped their target price on Callaway Golf from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. TheStreet lowered Callaway Golf from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Imperial Capital initiated coverage on Callaway Golf in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. They set an outperform rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.80.
Callaway Golf stock opened at $13.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 1.77. Callaway Golf has a one year low of $4.75 and a one year high of $22.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.83.
Callaway Golf Company Profile
Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs, golf balls, golf bags, and other golf-related accessories. The company operates through three segments: Golf Clubs; Golf Balls; and Gear, Accessories and Other. The Golf Clubs segment provides golf drivers and fairway woods, hybrids, irons and wedges, putters, packaged sets, and pre-owned golf clubs.
