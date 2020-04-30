Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Releases Q1 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) updated its first quarter 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.27-0.31 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.39. The company issued revenue guidance of $438-443 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $485.89 million.Callaway Golf also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.27-0.31 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ELY. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Callaway Golf from $30.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Callaway Golf from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Raymond James dropped their target price on Callaway Golf from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. TheStreet lowered Callaway Golf from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Imperial Capital initiated coverage on Callaway Golf in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. They set an outperform rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.80.

Get Callaway Golf alerts:

Callaway Golf stock opened at $13.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 1.77. Callaway Golf has a one year low of $4.75 and a one year high of $22.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.83.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $312.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.49 million. Callaway Golf had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 4.67%. Callaway Golf’s quarterly revenue was up 72.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.32) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Callaway Golf will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Callaway Golf Company Profile

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs, golf balls, golf bags, and other golf-related accessories. The company operates through three segments: Golf Clubs; Golf Balls; and Gear, Accessories and Other. The Golf Clubs segment provides golf drivers and fairway woods, hybrids, irons and wedges, putters, packaged sets, and pre-owned golf clubs.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Callaway Golf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callaway Golf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.