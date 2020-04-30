Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.20, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Camden National had a net margin of 27.16% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The business had revenue of $43.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.42 million.

CAC stock traded up $3.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.33. 93,538 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,120. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.85 and its 200 day moving average is $41.47. The firm has a market cap of $536.31 million, a P/E ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Camden National has a twelve month low of $26.00 and a twelve month high of $48.48.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Camden National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.77%.

In other news, EVP Joanne T. Campbell sold 4,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.98, for a total transaction of $202,571.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CAC. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Camden National in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded Camden National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine cut Camden National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Camden National from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Camden National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. Camden National currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

Camden National Company Profile

Camden National Corporation operates as the holding company for Camden National Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services to consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers. It offers various deposit products, including demand, checking, saving, and money market accounts; and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

