Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) Receives Coverage Optimism Score of -1.00

News articles about Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) have trended somewhat negative on Wednesday, InfoTrie reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Canadian Natural Resources earned a media sentiment score of -1.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news headlines about the oil and gas producer an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $34.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Evercore ISI restated a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Monday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $44.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.64.

NYSE:CNQ traded up $2.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $17.38. The stock had a trading volume of 5,329,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,274,936. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Canadian Natural Resources has a one year low of $6.71 and a one year high of $32.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.70.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 22.13% and a return on equity of 10.51%. The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th were issued a $0.3175 dividend. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.31%. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 19th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.95%.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

