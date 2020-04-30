Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Earns Daily News Impact Score of -1.00

Press coverage about Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) has been trending somewhat negative on Wednesday, according to InfoTrie. The research group scores the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Canadian Natural Resources earned a news impact score of -1.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news headlines about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Canadian Natural Resources has a 52-week low of C$9.80 and a 52-week high of C$42.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.13, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $23.32 billion and a PE ratio of 4.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$17.32 and its 200 day moving average price is C$32.69.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported C$0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.59 by C($0.13). The business had revenue of C$5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.97 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CNQ. Morgan Stanley cut Canadian Natural Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$52.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$34.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Cormark decreased their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$45.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Friday, March 6th. CSFB cut their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$34.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$24.00 target price on Canadian Natural Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$33.15.

In other Canadian Natural Resources news, Senior Officer Kendall W. Stagg acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$10.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$158,970.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 47,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$502,567.76. Also, Senior Officer William Robert Peterson acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$30.10 per share, with a total value of C$301,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 93,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,802,249.80.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen, and synthetic crude oil (SCO). Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

