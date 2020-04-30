CAPCOM CO LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:CCOEY) Sets New 1-Year High at $16.66

CAPCOM CO LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:CCOEY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $16.66 and last traded at $16.66, with a volume of 7953 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.05.

CCOEY has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine raised CAPCOM CO LTD/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CAPCOM CO LTD/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.69. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.69 and a beta of -0.64. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Capcom Co, Ltd. plans, develops, manufactures, sells, and distributes home video games, online games, mobile games, and arcade games in Japan and internationally. It operates through Digital Contents, Arcade Operations, Amusement Equipments, and Other Businesses segments. The Digital Contents segment develops and sells package games and digital download content.

