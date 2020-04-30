Capgemini (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) Receives “Buy” Rating from Deutsche Bank

Capgemini (OTCMKTS:CGEMY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Deutsche Bank in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Capgemini in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Capgemini in a research report on Friday, April 24th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Capgemini from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Capgemini from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Capgemini in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of CGEMY stock traded up $0.98 on Wednesday, hitting $19.22. The stock had a trading volume of 80,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,615. Capgemini has a 52-week low of $10.98 and a 52-week high of $26.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.33 and its 200-day moving average is $22.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Capgemini SE provides consulting, technology, and digital transformation services. It addresses clients' opportunities in the world of cloud, digital, and platforms, as well as enables organizations to realize business ambitions through an array of services from strategy to operations. The company's Consulting Services segment offers strategy and transformation consulting services primarily in digital transformation that enhance the performance of organizations based on intimate client relationships, and the knowledge of client industries and processes.

