Capital One Financial Corp. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 (NYSE:COF)

Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 29th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%.

Capital One Financial has a payout ratio of 70.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Capital One Financial to earn $8.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.5%.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

COF stock traded up $6.00 on Wednesday, hitting $69.75. 13,345,393 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,307,838. Capital One Financial has a 12-month low of $38.00 and a 12-month high of $107.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $27.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.64.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported ($3.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by ($5.92). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 5.72% and a net margin of 8.26%. The business had revenue of $7.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.90 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Capital One Financial will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Capital One Financial from $92.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Capital One Financial from $114.50 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Capital One Financial from $83.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Capital One Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.39.

In related news, insider Kleber Santos sold 2,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.08, for a total value of $97,490.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $960,856.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

See Also: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.