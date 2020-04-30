Capital Senior Living (NYSE:CSU) Stock Price Up 25.8%

Shares of Capital Senior Living Co. (NYSE:CSU) rose 25.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.87 and last traded at $0.84, approximately 528,630 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 215% from the average daily volume of 167,838 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.67.

CSU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Capital Senior Living from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Capital Senior Living in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.55.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.75. The company has a market cap of $26.58 million, a P/E ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.78.

Capital Senior Living (NYSE:CSU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.03). Capital Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 240.37% and a negative net margin of 8.06%. The business had revenue of $108.69 million during the quarter.

In related news, COO Brandon Ribar acquired 82,355 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.55 per share, for a total transaction of $45,295.25. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 152,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,795.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders acquired a total of 100,655 shares of company stock worth $57,969 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Senior Living during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Capital Senior Living by 65.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 10,211 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Capital Senior Living by 295.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 6,123 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital Senior Living by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,260,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,894,000 after purchasing an additional 26,200 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Capital Senior Living in the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. 62.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capital Senior Living Company Profile (NYSE:CSU)

Capital Senior Living Corporation develops, owns, operates, and manages senior housing communities in the United States. The company provides senior living services to the elderly, including independent living, assisted living, and memory care services. Its independent living services comprise daily meals, transportation, social and recreational activities, laundry, housekeeping, and 24-hour staffing; and access to health screenings, periodic special services, and dietary and similar programs, as well as exercise and fitness classes.

