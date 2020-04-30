CARLSBERG AS/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

CARLSBERG AS/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by Barclays in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CABGY. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on CARLSBERG AS/S in a report on Friday, January 31st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of CARLSBERG AS/S in a report on Monday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded CARLSBERG AS/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded CARLSBERG AS/S from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded CARLSBERG AS/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CABGY traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.98. The stock had a trading volume of 68,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,931. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.46. CARLSBERG AS/S has a fifty-two week low of $18.49 and a fifty-two week high of $31.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $17.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.83.

Carlsberg A/S produces and sells beer and other beverage products in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, and Asia. The company provides craft and specialty, and non-alcoholic beers; and soft drinks. It offers its products primarily under the Carlsberg, Baltika, Tuborg, birell, Ringnes, and other local brand names.

