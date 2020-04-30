Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by HGK Asset Management Inc.

HGK Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 15.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 143.1% during the fourth quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Savior LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CAT traded up $4.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $120.06. 4,255,768 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,977,100. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.50 and a fifty-two week high of $150.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.52. The firm has a market cap of $63.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.28.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.09). Caterpillar had a return on equity of 41.85% and a net margin of 11.32%. The company had revenue of $10.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 17th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 37.25%.

In other Caterpillar news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 589 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total value of $81,181.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CAT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Cfra reduced their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $120.00 to $101.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $162.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Caterpillar from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.63.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Read More: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.