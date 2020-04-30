Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Issues Earnings Results

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 36.78% and a net margin of 10.41%. The company had revenue of $10.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.94 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE CAT traded down $3.68 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $116.38. The company had a trading volume of 4,037,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,965,846. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Caterpillar has a 1-year low of $87.50 and a 1-year high of $150.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $109.99 and its 200-day moving average is $132.52.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 17th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 37.25%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CAT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Cfra cut their price objective on Caterpillar from $120.00 to $101.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Caterpillar from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their target price on Caterpillar from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Caterpillar from $162.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.63.

In related news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total value of $81,181.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Read More: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.