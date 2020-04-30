Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) Trading Up 14.3%

Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) shares were up 14.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.63 and last traded at $3.59, approximately 10,850,899 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 27% from the average daily volume of 8,527,354 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.14.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CVE shares. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Cenovus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Cenovus Energy from $13.00 to $2.70 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Cenovus Energy from $12.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cenovus Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.24.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.37. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.96.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.18). Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 10.38% and a return on equity of 2.43%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cenovus Energy Inc will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were given a $0.047 dividend. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.86%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVE. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $4,110,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 7.2% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 60,112 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 4,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montgomery Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Montgomery Investment Management Inc. now owns 85,072 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 4,260 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company's Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta. This segment's bitumen assets include Foster Creek, Christina Lake, and Narrows Lake, as well as other projects in the early stages of development, such as Telephone Lake.

