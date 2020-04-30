Centamin PLC (CEE) to Issue Dividend of $0.06 on May 15th

Centamin PLC (TSE:CEE) announced a dividend on Thursday, April 30th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Friday, May 15th. This represents a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. This is a positive change from Centamin’s previous dividend of $0.04.

CEE traded up C$0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$2.84. The company had a trading volume of 16,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,771. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion and a PE ratio of 61.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$2.24 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.15. Centamin has a 1-year low of C$1.44 and a 1-year high of C$2.95.

Centamin Company Profile

Centamin plc is a mineral exploration, development and mining company. The Company is engaged in the business of exploration and production of precious metals. It operates in Australia, Jersey, Egypt, Burkina Faso and Cote d’Ivoire. Its principal asset, the Sukari Gold Mine (SGM), is located in the Eastern Desert, approximately 900 kilometers from Cairo and 25 kilometers from the Red Sea.

