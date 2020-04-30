Centamin PLC (CEE) to Issue Dividend of $0.06 on May 15th

Centamin PLC (TSE:CEE) announced a dividend on Thursday, April 30th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Friday, May 15th. This represents a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. This is a positive change from Centamin’s previous dividend of $0.04.
CEE traded up C$0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$2.84. The company had a trading volume of 16,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,771. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion and a PE ratio of 61.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$2.24 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.15. Centamin has a 1-year low of C$1.44 and a 1-year high of C$2.95.
Centamin Company Profile
