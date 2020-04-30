Centamin PLC (CEE) to Issue Dividend of $0.06 on May 15th

Centamin PLC (TSE:CEE) announced a dividend on Thursday, April 30th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Friday, May 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. This is a boost from Centamin’s previous dividend of $0.04.
Shares of Centamin stock traded up C$0.05 on Wednesday, hitting C$2.84. The stock had a trading volume of 16,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,771. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.24 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.15. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.74. Centamin has a 52-week low of C$1.44 and a 52-week high of C$2.95.
Centamin Company Profile
