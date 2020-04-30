Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) Position Lowered by Murphy Capital Management Inc.

Murphy Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 22.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,060 shares during the period. Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Centene were worth $219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CNC. Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its stake in Centene by 2,003.9% in the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 135,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,860,000 after buying an additional 129,014 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in Centene by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 187,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,092,000 after acquiring an additional 2,640 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Centene by 15.6% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Centene in the third quarter worth $639,000. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Centene during the third quarter worth $146,000. Institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert K. Ditmore sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total transaction of $1,959,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey A. Schwaneke sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $510,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,686 shares of company stock worth $3,470,063 over the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE CNC traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $66.17. The company had a trading volume of 5,088,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,236,630. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.71. Centene Corp has a 1-year low of $41.62 and a 1-year high of $74.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.10 and its 200-day moving average is $59.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $26.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.96 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 1.77%. Centene’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Centene Corp will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on CNC shares. Wolfe Research raised Centene from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $72.50 price target on shares of Centene in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Centene from $84.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Centene from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Centene has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.83.

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

