Centene (NYSE:CNC) Issues FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Centene (NYSE:CNC) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.56-4.76 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.74. The company issued revenue guidance of $110-112.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $105.22 billion.Centene also updated its FY20 guidance to $4.56-4.76 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:CNC traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $66.32. The stock had a trading volume of 245,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,617,524. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Centene has a fifty-two week low of $41.62 and a fifty-two week high of $74.70. The company has a market capitalization of $39.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.48.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $26.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.96 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. Research analysts expect that Centene will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CNC shares. TheStreet raised shares of Centene from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Citigroup increased their target price on Centene from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Centene from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Centene from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $82.78.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey A. Schwaneke sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $510,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert K. Ditmore sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total value of $1,959,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,686 shares of company stock valued at $3,470,063. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Centene

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

