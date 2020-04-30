Cfra Increases Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Price Target to $74.00

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Cfra from $71.00 to $74.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Cfra’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 10.99% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on GILD. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Gilead Sciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Maxim Group began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Saturday, April 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD traded up $4.47 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $83.14. The company had a trading volume of 77,632,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,753,812. The stock has a market cap of $104.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 0.68. Gilead Sciences has a one year low of $60.89 and a one year high of $85.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.01.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 35.49%. Gilead Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John Francis Cogan sold 2,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $200,279.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 57,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,753,659. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total value of $340,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,024,264.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 80,234 shares of company stock valued at $5,667,854. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 85,132,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,531,935,000 after purchasing an additional 8,343,863 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,068,763 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,773,308,000 after buying an additional 686,663 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,067,984 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,888,838,000 after buying an additional 870,944 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,224,037 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,246,933,000 after buying an additional 535,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 16,962,944 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,102,252,000 after buying an additional 2,228,686 shares in the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

