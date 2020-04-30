Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) Trading 8.5% Higher

Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) traded up 8.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $39.99 and last traded at $39.00, 846,125 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 27% from the average session volume of 663,781 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.95.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GTLS shares. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Chart Industries to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $90.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Chart Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered shares of Chart Industries from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $109.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.55.
The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 26.13 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.10.
In other news, COO John Champion Vii Bishop purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.18 per share, with a total value of $181,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 24,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,573.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Chart Industries by 495.0% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Chart Industries by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Chart Industries by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter.
Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment and packaged solutions; and provides value-add services for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy & Chemicals, Distribution & Storage Western Hemisphere, and Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere segments.
