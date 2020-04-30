Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) Trading 8.5% Higher

Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) traded up 8.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $39.99 and last traded at $39.00, 846,125 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 27% from the average session volume of 663,781 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.95.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GTLS shares. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Chart Industries to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $90.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Chart Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered shares of Chart Industries from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $109.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.55.

Get Chart Industries alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 26.13 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.10.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.06. Chart Industries had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The firm had revenue of $321.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO John Champion Vii Bishop purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.18 per share, with a total value of $181,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 24,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,573.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Chart Industries by 495.0% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Chart Industries by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Chart Industries by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter.

About Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS)

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment and packaged solutions; and provides value-add services for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy & Chemicals, Distribution & Storage Western Hemisphere, and Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere segments.

Featured Story: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.