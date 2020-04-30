Chesapeake Energy Co. (NYSE:CHK) Short Interest Update

Chesapeake Energy Co. (NYSE:CHK) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,350,000 shares, a decrease of 98.4% from the March 31st total of 405,550,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,060,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.0 days. Approximately 69.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CHK. MKM Partners restated a “sell” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Friday, February 28th. SunTrust Banks downgraded Chesapeake Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Scotiabank downgraded Chesapeake Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Chesapeake Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded Chesapeake Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chesapeake Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $242.86.

Get Chesapeake Energy alerts:

Shares of CHK traded down $2.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,879,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,020,235. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.74 and a 200 day moving average of $2.26. The company has a market cap of $291.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 2.78. Chesapeake Energy has a 1 year low of $12.30 and a 1 year high of $598.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28.

Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($8.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($12.00) by $4.00. The company had revenue of $969.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Chesapeake Energy had a negative return on equity of 6.94% and a negative net margin of 3.61%. On average, analysts predict that Chesapeake Energy will post -75.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHK. Marco Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Capital Square LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 51.34% of the company’s stock.

About Chesapeake Energy

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; Powder River Basin in Wyoming; and Mid-Continent in Anadarko Basin of northwestern Oklahoma.

Featured Story: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.