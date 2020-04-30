CHINA CONSTR BK/ADR (OTCMKTS:CICHY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

CHINA CONSTR BK/ADR (OTCMKTS:CICHY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $18.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.99% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “China Construction Bank Corporation is engaged in providing personal and commercial banking products and services. The company’s Corporate Banking segment provides financial products and services to corporations, government agencies, and financial institutions. Its products include corporate loans, trade financing, deposit products, agency services, financial consulting and advisory services. The company’s Personal Banking segment provides personal loans, deposit products, card business, personal wealth management services, remittance services, and securities agency services to individual customers. The treasury business segment includes inter-bank money market transactions, repurchase and resale transactions, and invests in debt securities. The company also provides trustee and finance leasing services along with electronic banking services. China Construction Bank Corporation is headquartered in Beijing, the People’s Republic of China. “

Get CHINA CONSTR BK/ADR alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of CHINA CONSTR BK/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CICHY traded up $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,944. CHINA CONSTR BK/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $14.10 and a fifty-two week high of $17.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.23. The company has a market capitalization of $199.51 billion, a PE ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.91.

About CHINA CONSTR BK/ADR

China Construction Bank Corporation provides various banking and related financial services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, Treasury Business, and Others segments. The company offers personal banking products and services, such as foreign currency deposits, all in one accounts, and RMB deposits; personal business loans, personal car loans, and personal housing loans; physical gold for personal investment and personal gold accounts; credit cards; foreign exchange services; certificate treasury and savings bonds, securities deposit accounts, and securities services, as well as bank-securities transfer and book-entry treasury bond over the counter services; and wealth management products.

See Also: What are municipal bonds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CHINA CONSTR BK/ADR (CICHY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CHINA CONSTR BK/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CHINA CONSTR BK/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.