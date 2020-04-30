Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) Shares Bought by Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC

Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Chubb comprises 2.0% of Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $4,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 80,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,585,000 after buying an additional 2,054 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in Chubb by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 6,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. First Command Bank grew its holdings in Chubb by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Chubb by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Chubb by 82.7% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 7,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 3,271 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

CB stock traded up $1.66 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $112.07. 2,560,170 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,582,239. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Chubb Ltd has a 52 week low of $87.35 and a 52 week high of $167.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $111.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.84.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.14 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 10.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chubb Ltd will post 9.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.67%.

In other Chubb news, CAO Paul Bennett Medini sold 3,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.41, for a total value of $650,698.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Theodore Shasta purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $99.74 per share, with a total value of $199,480.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,633,242.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Chubb from $150.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of Chubb from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $159.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Chubb from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of Chubb from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.19.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

