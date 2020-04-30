Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) Shares Purchased by Princeton Global Asset Management LLC

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 17.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,290 shares during the period. Chubb makes up approximately 1.1% of Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $2,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at $629,466,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in Chubb by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,251,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $506,079,000 after purchasing an additional 709,767 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Chubb by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,740,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,138,862,000 after purchasing an additional 613,562 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC grew its holdings in Chubb by 689.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 543,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,596,000 after purchasing an additional 474,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Chubb by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,629,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $253,472,000 after purchasing an additional 455,569 shares during the last quarter. 88.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Paul Bennett Medini sold 3,982 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.41, for a total value of $650,698.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Theodore Shasta bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $99.74 per share, with a total value of $199,480.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 16,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,633,242.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Chubb stock traded up $1.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $112.07. The stock had a trading volume of 2,560,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,582,239. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Chubb Ltd has a 1 year low of $87.35 and a 1 year high of $167.74.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.14 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 10.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chubb Ltd will post 9.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.67%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $159.00 to $147.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank upgraded Chubb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. TheStreet downgraded Chubb from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler upgraded Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Chubb from $168.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chubb currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.19.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

