CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Shares Sold by Exchange Capital Management Inc.

Exchange Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,045 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $3,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CMS. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 227,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,307,000 after purchasing an additional 15,578 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in shares of CMS Energy by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 8,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in CMS Energy by 138.1% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 569,441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,785,000 after acquiring an additional 330,307 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in shares of CMS Energy by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 415,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,009,000 after purchasing an additional 52,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. boosted its holdings in CMS Energy by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 188,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,841,000 after buying an additional 30,389 shares during the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CMS has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Cfra upgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on CMS Energy in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.15.

CMS stock traded up $1.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.21. 2,908,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,580,817. CMS Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $46.03 and a 52-week high of $69.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $16.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.68, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.67.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 10.68%. CMS Energy’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John G. Russell sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.73, for a total value of $312,088.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 181,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,129,651.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. The segment generates electricity through coal, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

