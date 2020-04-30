CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Issues Earnings Results

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CMS Energy had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. CMS Energy updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 2.64-2.68 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $2.64-2.68 EPS.

CMS Energy stock opened at $59.21 on Thursday. CMS Energy has a one year low of $46.03 and a one year high of $69.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.67. The company has a market cap of $16.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.28.

In other CMS Energy news, Director John G. Russell sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.73, for a total value of $312,088.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 181,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,129,651.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CMS shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $67.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CMS Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.15.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. The segment generates electricity through coal, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

