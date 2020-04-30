CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Releases FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.64-2.68 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.63. CMS Energy also updated its FY20 guidance to $2.64-2.68 EPS.

Shares of NYSE CMS opened at $59.21 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.64. CMS Energy has a one year low of $46.03 and a one year high of $69.17. The company has a market capitalization of $16.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.28.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 10.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CMS Energy will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CMS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on CMS Energy from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Barclays decreased their price target on CMS Energy from $67.00 to $51.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Cfra upgraded CMS Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on CMS Energy from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on CMS Energy in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They set a buy rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $64.15.

In other news, Director John G. Russell sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.73, for a total value of $312,088.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 181,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,129,651.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. The segment generates electricity through coal, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

